NEW YORK — Girl Scouts of the USA (G.S.U.S.A.) is offering consumers a new variety this season with the introduction of Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with eight messages inspired by Girl Scouts, including “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator.” The variety will replace Savannah Smiles cookies in markets where they were offered.

In addition to Lemon-Ups, other Girl Scout cookie varieties include: Lemonades, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread/Trefoils, Thanks-A-Lot, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Girl Scout S’mores. Toffee-tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies are both gluten-free.

Along with the introduction of new Lemon-Ups, G.S.U.S.A. said it is rolling out refreshed cookie packaging that emphasizes what the Girl Scout Cookie program is about. Updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences, including camping, canoeing, exploring space science and designing robots.

Girl Scout Cookies are baked by ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers. ABC Bakers has been baking Girl Scout Cookies since 1937, while Little Brownie Bakers has been baking them since 1973.