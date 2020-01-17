BOSTON — Mark’s Mindful Munchies, Inc. is entering the snack market with the launch of Pop Bitties air popped whole grain sorghum.

The popcorn alternative is corn-free, gluten-free and made using high oleic expeller pressed sunflower oil. The Non-GMO Project verified snack includes B vitamins, magnesium, iron, calcium and potassium. Packaged in 4.5-oz bags, Pop Bitties contain 120 to 140 calories, 0 to 4 grams of sugar, 3 to 4 grams of fiber and 2 to 3 grams of protein per 1-oz serving. Flavors include brown sugar and cinnamon, sea salt, half-dressed sea salt and white cheddar.

“This corn-free, gluten-free, easy-to-digest, 100% whole grain has been around for thousands of years,” the company said. “Each bite is packed with vitamins, protein and fiber to help improve digestive health, regulate sugar levels, reduce cholesterol, and more.”