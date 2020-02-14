SAN DIEGO — New wellness brand LÜME is launching with a line of granolas designed to elevate energy levels, promote healthy hair, skin and nails, and enhance overall well-being.

LÜME functional granolas are vitamin- and supplement-infused and made with ingredients that are organic, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, contain zero refined sugar and are low glycemic. The granola is debuting in two collections: Glow and Fit.

LÜME Glow blends biotin, pearl, marine collagen and is baked with almonds, oats and coconut oil. Designed to promote healthy skin, hair and nails, the snack is available in lavender vanilla and cinnamon almond flavors.

LÜME Fit is a vegan granola that combines yerba mate, oolong tea, cactus extract and ginger root with toasted almonds, oats and cacao nibs. Offered in a cacao almond flavor, the snack is designed to boost energy, elevate metabolism and satisfy appetite.

“I am excited to announce the launch of LÜME and, in doing so, inherently share with others a way to perceive food differently,” said Travis Piéd, founder of LÜME. “At a young age, I saw firsthand that what you put in your body is directly connected to your health, state of mind, and even sense of self. Growing up, my mom suffered from brutal migraines, and it wasn’t until my dad introduced us to a more holistic lifestyle and dieting approach that her health greatly improved.

“In my college kitchen, I decided to take matters into my own hands and incorporate the holistic learnings I gained in my youth. I began infusing powerful blends of adaptogenic herbs, vitamins and minerals to create granola-based whole food alternatives to popular supplements. Long nights experimenting new concepts and flavors, unique ingredients and getting feedback from friends and roommates ... the process had begun. Hundreds of batches later, LÜME was born.”

LÜME is packaged in 2.1-oz pouches that retail for $3.99 each or $23.99 for a pack of six.