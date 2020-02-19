BERKELEY, CALIF. — Dang Foods announced the creation of three new snack products: Tropical Mango Coconut Chips, Toasted Sesame Thai Rice Chips, and Peanut Butter Dang Bar. The snack brand also released new packaging and a new logo.

All products created by Dang Foods are gluten-free, soy-free, and made without preservatives, and many products are additionally plant-based, dairy free and non-G.M.O. certified. Products may be found at grocery stores across the United States, including Kroger, Target and Whole Foods.

Launched in 2012, Dang Foods was a pioneer in bringing a coconut chip snack product to market, offering varieties such as lightly salted, caramel sea salt, chocolate sea salt and original.