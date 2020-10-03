CHICAGO — The American Society of Baking (ASB) announced changes to its board of directors during BakingTech 2020, held March 1-3 in Chicago. The organization’s membership elected the following officers:

Chairman: Jorge Zarate, global operations senior vice president, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

First vice chair: Rod Radalia vice president, technical services and quality assurance, Aunt Millie’s Bakeries

Second vice chair: Trent Wanamaker, vice president of national accounts, Cain Foods

Third vice chairman: Brittny Stephenson Ohr, manager, consumer products innovation, Sugar Foods Corp.

Secretary/Treasurer: Nathan Norris, plant manager, Highland Baking

In addition, the following new board members were added for a three-year term:

Xochitl Cruz, vice president of sweet baked goods operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA

Scott McCally, president, Auto-Bake

Sarah Moore, senior research scientist, Pepperidge Farm Inc.

Jeremiah Tilghman, vice president of operations, Canyon Bakehouse

ASB’s board of directors is responsible for policymaking and guiding and the organization’s mission and goals. New members are elected to the board each year at BakingTech, the group’s annual conference.