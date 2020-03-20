RICHMOND, VA. — Guillaume Joly will transition from his role as global business development manager to director of sales for US and Canada at AMF Bakery Systems, a global bakery equipment manufacturer.

Mr. Joly will lead AMF’s sales team in the region, focusing on production solutions for artisan bread and rolls, pizza and flatbreads, cakes and pies, pastries and croissants. He also will work closely with Blake Millard, director of sales, US and Canada, for the soft bread and bun segment, to promote the supplier’s full range of capabilities.

“This is a natural transition for Mr. Joly,” said Jason Ward, president, AMF. “His expertise in artisan bread and laminated product formulation, bakery process, and best-in-class equipment will continue to be influential in driving our market strategy for the artisan bread and specialty segments.”

Mr. Joly has more than 25 years baking industry experience. Before joining AMF in October 2019, he held sales and consulting roles at Fritsch, Weiss Chocolate, Clinton Bakery Café and Mecatherm.