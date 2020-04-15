LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands, through its Pebbles cereal brand, has launched a “Daily Yabba Dabba Doo” video series for families while also supporting artists and professionals affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pebbles cereal will post a daily video on Facebook, Instagram, and the Pebbles cereal website each day for the next 30 days. The series aims to give parents a short break while engaging children’s creativity. The series also will support the creative community by hiring artists, dancers, chefs, crafters, magicians, and others whose work has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pebbles cereal will pay each creator $1,500, which is approximately the monthly US median housing cost.

“Pebbles cereal has a long history of inspiring kids and kids at heart to create and do,” said Amy Brothers, brand manager for Pebbles. “We felt that at this time it was important for us to show up to inspire kids and support the creative community. The creative community needs our support now more than ever. We are excited to partner with a creative group of people to share their talents through the ‘Daily Yabba Dabba Doo’ video series.”

Each video is designed to require minimal supervision and will only involve easily accessible household items. The videos will be released daily at 6 a.m. EDT, so families can view the lessons together over breakfast.