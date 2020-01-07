Listen to the trailer here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

KANSAS CITY— The new normal is here, but what does that mean for the baking industry?

In season three of Baking & Snack’s podcast Since Sliced Bread, Senior Editor Charlotte Atchley will look at how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the sector and how commercial bakers are responding to the demands brought on by the virus. Listeners will hear from researchers, bakers and channel experts about how the outbreak has altered consumer purchasing habits and how the industry can move forward.

“With some distance from some of those early days of the pandemic, we hope that in this season we can look at lessons learned as we prepare for the future,” Ms. Atchley said.

In the season’s first episode, premiering July 15, Ms. Atchley will speak to IRI Worldwide’s Jonna Parker, principal, fresh center of excellence, and Tim Grzebinski, client insights principal. They’ll take a deep dive into changing consumer attitudes and discuss what bakery products are prospering due to the pandemic.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

