BOSTON — Purple Carrot, an e-commerce company offering subscription plant-based meal kits, has partnered with Conagra Brands, Inc. to enter the retail market. The company is launching a line of plant-based, single-serve frozen meals that feature the same flavor profiles and nutritional philosophies that are core to its meal kit offerings, Purple Carrot said.

“As more and more consumers are seeking to add plant-based options to their weekly routines but aren’t ready to commit to a full lifestyle change, these single-serve meals offer a perfect way to get a taste of what plant-based foods can offer,” said Andy Levitt, founder and chief executive officer of Purple Carrot. “From the beginning, Purple Carrot has been dedicated to creating incredible plant-based meals that even non-plant-based consumers will love, and our new frozen line is no different.”

Developed in collaboration with Conagra Brands, the meals are available in four varieties: Plant-Based Meatball Marinara made with Gardein meatless meatballs, Maple Chipotle Veggie Bowl, Sweet Corn Elote Bowl, and Fiesta Pepper Bowl made with Gardein beefless ground.

“We are excited to partner with Purple Carrot on this endeavor," said Tara Rozalowsky, vice president and general manager at Conagra Brands. “They have built a large, successful direct-to-consumer model for plant-based meal solutions and together, we plan to take that equity across the retail space, increasing the access points for flexitarians and plant-based lifestyle enthusiasts to have complete meal solutions, including frozen options that are entirely plant based, vegan and non-GMO comfort foods.”

Purple Carrot retail meals are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores for a suggested retail price of $5.29.