MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills Foodservice has introduced Di Prim ‘Ordine Farina, which gives pizzerias and bakeries a premium, European-style flour that they can now get closer to home.

The “00 Style” Pizzeria Premium Professional Flour is an untreated flour milled from a select blend of domestic hard winter wheat, making it ideal for hand stretching and a hot, fast bake, according to General Mills. Available in 27.5-lb bags, Di Prim ‘Ordine Farina flour is easy for pizzerias and bakeries to adjust to meet their formula needs, General Mills said.

Beyond pizza, the new flour (with a name that translates to “first-class flour”) may be used to make a variety of baked foods and artisan bread.

“Our customers rely on General Mills for providing flour with tight specs that will help them yield quality and consistent results every time,” said Tom Santos, sales executive with General Mills Foodservice and a member of the esteemed Doughminators — a team of flour experts who help solve dough dilemmas. “We are so proud to offer Di Prim ‘Ordine Farina, a premium, European-style flour that is grown and milled here in the United States and retailed in convenient-sized bags that make metric (kilo) conversion simple along with being easier to handle.”