COLUMBIA, MD. — GEA, one of the largest suppliers for the food processing industry and a wide range of other industries, is expanding its presence in North America with the launch of an initiative to provide equipment and services to North America’s grain processors.

The groundwork for the initiative was laid in December 2017, when GEA acquired the Pavan Group, including its Golfetto Sangati subsidiary. Golfetto Sangati provides expertise and equipment for wheat, corn, rice and feed mills, as well as loading, unloading and storage systems for raw material and finished products.

More recently, GEA Golfetto Sangati debuted the HP-55 Purifier. The new purifier consists of four decks of superimposed sieves, each with four airflow adjustment points. This expanded sifting surface provides precise separation efficiency, according to GEA. Additionally, the compact design reduces the footprint in the mill.

GEA also recently redesigned the Synthesis Roller Mill, which the company said offers high milling precision with easy maintenance. The Synthesis Roller Mill’s modular construction makes a range of roll combinations possible. The machine can be divided into two sections, providing versatility during the milling operation, GEA said.

Another important piece of equipment that has been introduced is the GEA TPA Intensive Scourer, which removes bacteria and pesticide residue, as well as up to 1% of the wheat bran, effectively reducing ash in the mill.

GEA’s expansion in North America also includes the hiring of a North American sales manager. Connor Henley was named to the post in March. Before joining GEA he was mill superintendent at ADM Milling facilities in Spokane, Wash., and New Braunfels, Texas. Mr. Henley holds a degree in milling science and management from Kansas State University and is based out of GEA’s North American headquarters in Columbia. He may be reached at 443-430-5387 or at Connor.Henley@gea.com.

Commenting on the expansion in North America Mr. Henley said, “We’ll be able to provide US and Canadian milling customers with everything from a single piece of equipment to a full turn-key greenfield facility. Long recognized for its expertise in mill design and equipment, the company has a large base of customer installations throughout the world. We want to offer our advanced technology to millers throughout the region. GEA’s already strong position as a supplier to the food industry in North America is key in this respect.”