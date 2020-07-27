BEMIDJI, MINN. — InHarvest, Inc. has added domestic white quinoa to its line of whole grains for foodservice. The quinoa is grown by farmers with a five-generation history in the Teton Valley of Idaho. Historically, quinoa has been grown in Bolivia and Peru.

“More and more diners want to know where their food is grown and processed and how that impacts foods’ carbon footprint,” said Michael Holleman, director of culinary and marketing at InHarvest. “With quinoa, we wanted to give our customers an intriguing story. Working closely with Teton Valley farmers, we know that when this white variety’s gorgeous pinkish-red color displays at harvest time, our domestic white quinoa is being harvested sustainably and responsibly.”

The mild, buttery taste of the quinoa may be matched with produce, herbs, meat, fish and shellfish, according to Bemidji-based InHarvest. A quarter cup of uncooked InHarvest white quinoa contains 6 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 2.5 grams of fat, with no saturated fat or trans fat. The quinoa also is a good source of iron and potassium.