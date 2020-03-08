BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is introducing Special K caramel latte pastry crisps.

The mashup brings coffeehouse flavors on the go at 100 calories per serving, the company said. They are crafted with caramel and a hint of espresso to provide an energy boost.

Each two-pastry pack contains as much caffeine as a half a cup of coffee.

“These new crisps bring the essence of your local coffee shop wherever you are,” said Courtney Bentley, brand manager for Special K. “When our customers need a delicious, guilt-free boost, the caramel latte pastry crisps deliver.”

Special K caramel latte pastry crisps come in 12 packs containing six two-bar pouches. They are available at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.39.