DANBURY, CT. — LesserEvil Healthy Brands LLC, a company known for its portfolio of organic popcorn, grain-free paleo puffs and egg white curls, is broadening its product line to include cookies.

LesserEvil’s soft-baked Mini Cookies line is keto certified, certified grain-free and gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project verified. The cookies, which are available in almond butter chocolate chip and snickerdoodle varieties, feature organic coconut sugar, organic coconut flour, organic coconut oil and organic ghee.

“This is a new chapter for us as a company; one that may bring us down a sweeter aisle in the store but never far from our roots, making food grounded in cleaner, better-for-you ingredients,” said Charles Coristine, president and chief executive officer of LesserEvil. “We saw an opportunity to develop a keto cookie that is delicious, differentiated and healthier. Just another example of our steadfast commitment to investing in innovation and meticulously sourcing premium ingredients to compete in big categories where we can provide healthier choices and have the greatest impact on consumer wellness.”

LesserEvil’s Mini Cookies are available at Whole Foods Market nationwide in the United States with a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 4.4-oz bag, and on www.lesserevil.com sold as 6-packs for $29.99. Amazon also will carry the pair of flavors at amazon.com/lesserevil.