CHICAGO — ZENB, maker of plant-based bars and snack bites, is launching a new line of plant-based pastas that deliver the same taste and texture of regular pasta, according to the company.

Made entirely from yellow peas, the single-ingredient pasta uses the entire legume — including skin — to add fiber, create a mild flavor and desirable texture, and support food waste reduction. The pasta is available in elbows, rotini and penne shapes and has 30% fewer net carbs than traditional pasta, ZENB said. Each 3-oz serving contains 300 calories, 17 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber.

"By using parts of legumes and vegetables that are often overlooked and creating an easy direct-to-consumer experience, we are working to modernize and broaden access to the plant-based industry through flavorful products that are approachable for all, regardless of diet preference," said Christiane Paul, chief marketing officer for ZENB US and UK. "At ZENB, it is our vision to develop a larger wellness lifestyle community for mindful consumers seeking veggie-first snack and mealtime options, and our new yellow pea pasta is the first of many innovations to come."

ZENB pasta is available in 12-oz boxes on the company’s website.