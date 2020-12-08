Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:



One of the most difficult things about keeping a business running during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is managing the needs of the company’s employees. There is the obvious challenge of keeping employees who cannot work from home, like production floor staff, safe from contracting the virus, but there are also external challenges like loss of childcare or a spouse’s income. To keep the production line running, baking and snack companies are finding new ways to support and incentivize their workers during this difficult time.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, we spoke with Rob Sarlls, president and chief executive officer, Wyandot Snacks, Marion, Ohio, about how the snack company has given its employees extra pay, snack donations and extra support in case quarantine is necessary for a teammate.

“There’s a strong impetus by our leadership team to go above and beyond to continue that deep trust our teammates have that we’re doing everything we can to keep their workplace safe,” Mr. Sarlls explained. “They probably think coming to work is safer than being out in their community at this point.”

Listen now to hear what those specific incentives, protections and support programs were and how they were received by Wyandot’s workforce.

