THOMASVILLE, GA. — Brad Cashaw has been named chief supply chain officer of Flowers Foods, Inc., effective Sept. 8. In his new role, Mr. Cashaw will be responsible for Flowers’ supply chain operations and report to Bradley K. Alexander, chief operating officer.

Mr. Cashaw succeeds Robert L. Benton Jr., who last November was named to the newly created role of executive vice president of network optimization. Mr. Benton has continued as chief supply chain officer during the transition period.

Mr. Cashaw most recently was executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Dean Foods where he was responsible for manufacturing, logistics, procurement, R&D, safety, quality, engineering, planning, fleet, network optimization, sustainability and operational excellence. Prior to that, he was vice president of integrated supply chain for the cheese and dairy division at Kraft Foods Group, with responsibility for all aspects of the supply chain. He also was senior vice president for the snacks supply chain at Kellogg Co.

Mr. Cashaw began his career at PepsiCo, Inc., where he held several production and supply chain roles, including plant manager within the beverage division. He advanced through the Quaker Foods and Snacks division of PepsiCo, where he was ultimately vice president of supply chain and North American operations.

“Brad brings to Flowers his extensive operations and supply chain experience leading numerous teams and functions for world-class organizations,” Mr. Alexander said. “His leadership, solid understanding of all aspects of business, and proven ability to deliver end-to-end results will be a tremendous asset as we continue the supply chain optimization work already begun under Project Centennial. On behalf of the entire leadership team, we’re excited Brad has joined Flowers.”

Mr. Cashaw received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas.