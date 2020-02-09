HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. is introducing Reese’s Snack Cakes, featuring soft-baked chocolate cake topped with peanut butter crème and covered in milk chocolate. The product is launching in convenience stores nationwide beginning in December for a suggested retail price of $1.99 for a two-cake pack.

Hershey is positioning the product as an indulgent mid-morning snack based on survey data that 83% of US adults consumed dessert before noon in the past month.

“We wanted to create the perfect treat for Reese’s fans to satisfy that mid-morning sweet tooth,” said Mike Orr, snacks brand manager. “We know that sometimes you just don’t want to wait until lunch — that’s how Reese’s Snack Cakes were born.”

Previously, Hershey partnered with Flowers Foods to bring its brands to the snack cake aisle.