LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, LLC has launched two new snack cake flavors focused on meeting consumers’ evolving taste trends. The new products debut as Hostess adds to its slate of holiday-themed products. Hostess puts new twist on classic snack cakes; new holiday items to debut

Hostess’ Twinkies line is set to receive an influx of berries with the introduction of a new mixed berry flavor. Mixed berry Twinkies feature a crème filling flavored with strawberry, blueberry and raspberry puree.

Meanwhile, Hostess has added a caramel variety to its line of Ding Dongs. According to Hostess, caramel Ding Dongs are the only snack cakes to feature a yellow cake covered in a rich chocolate fudge coating and filled with caramel crème.

“Now more than ever, consumers are exploring new flavors while still seeking comfort in the snacks they know and love,” said Rebecca Plummer, brand manager at Hostess Brands. “Our insights show that innovative flavor profiles drive growth across the category, and at Hostess we pride ourselves on consistently delivering unique and desirable flavors that will bring a little bit of joy into a consumer’s day.”

Alongside the release of its new Twinkies and Ding Dongs flavors, Hostess announced four holiday-themed products.

Mint chocolate flavored Twinkies are made with chocolate sponge cake and filled with mint flavored crème.

Hostess Holiday CupCakes feature the brand’s classic frosted yellow cake with a crème filling, topped with holiday sprinkles and a green squiggle.

SnoBalls are back, featuring a coconut and marshmallow covered chocolate cake with the brand’s crème filling.

Hot cocoa and marshmallow flavored Donettes are chocolate cake mini donuts with a marshmallow flavored glaze.

“As consumers break out their ugly sweaters and festive decorations, more and more they are also reaching for the Hostess holiday-themed snacks that are quickly becoming a staple of ‘the happiest season of all,’” said Christopher Balach, director of all-day snacking at Hostess Brands. “While the holidays may look different his year, we at Hostess believe there is always joy to be found, and we hope to sprinkle in a little holiday cheer with this tempting lineup of seasonal classics.”