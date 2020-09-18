SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NEB. — Ingredion, Inc. on Sept. 16 unveiled its plant-based protein manufacturing facility in South Sioux City that will produce protein isolates primarily for the nutrition, health and wellness categories.

“We’re excited to take this next step to further advance our specialties strategy and capitalize on the global trends shaping the food industry,” said James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer of Ingredion, Westchester, Ill. “As demand for food and beverages with plant-based proteins continues to grow, our South Sioux City location will significantly expand our product portfolio providing more innovative solutions to our customers.”

Ingredion has invested $185 million to expand its portfolio of plant-based proteins.

“By combining our expertise in product formulation with high-quality North American-sourced pulses, we are well positioned to be a reliable source supporting our customers with great-tasting and sustainable plant-based proteins for food and beverages,” said Jorgen Kokke, executive vice president, global specialties and president of North America.