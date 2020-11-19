RONKONKOMA, NY. — Pure Protein is expanding beyond protein bars, shakes and powders with a new line of snacks, including puffs and cookie sandwiches.

Made with milk protein isolate, Pure Protein Puffs are gluten-free, non-GMO and available in Nacho Cheese and Brick Oven Pizza flavors. Each 1.05-oz bag contains 130 calories, 18 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar.

Pure Protein Cookie Sandwiches, available in Snickerdoodle and Double Chocolate varieties, are made with a blend of milk protein concentrate, whey protein concentrate, whey protein hydrolysate and milk protein isolate. Both flavors are gluten-free, non-GMO and contain 250 calories, 16 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and 4 grams of sugar per two-cookie serving.

"Quality protein is essential to a healthy, balanced diet, and we're thrilled to offer our consumers exciting new formats and flavors based on some of their favorite traditional snacks," said Kent Cunningham, general manager of Sports & Active Nutrition at Pure Protein parent The Nature's Bounty Co. "We've leveraged our consumer insights to develop this innovation that not only offers high-quality protein and great taste, but also addresses consumers' wants and needs for variety in protein options."

Pure Protein Puffs and Cookie Sandwiches are available nationwide at Walmart stores. The puffs retail for $1.98 per 1.05-oz bag, and the cookie sandwiches retail for $6.94 per box of eight cookies.