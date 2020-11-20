EDISON, NJ. — AAK AB has joined Mista, a San Francisco-based innovation platform.

Launched in 2018 by Givaudan, Mista brings together the expertise of large food and beverage companies with selected startups to optimize ideas and products geared toward solving current and future industry challenges. Startups within the platform include clean meat, plant-based, biotechnology and technology companies.

“Plant-based foods is not just a trend; rather it is rapidly becoming a mainstream lifestyle choice given its growth trajectory,” said Niall Sands, president of plant-based foods at AAK. “Driven by sustainability, nutrition, well-being and animal welfare concerns, it has also cast light on challenges in the current food system. With our specialty oils and fats knowledge and application expertise, we very much look forward to collaborating with the other Mista members to respond to the rapidly changing needs of consumers.”

Other companies participating in the program include Danone, Mars, Inc. and Ingredion, Inc.