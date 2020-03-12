RICHMOND, BC. — Nature’s Path Organic Foods is debuting grain-free hot cereals featuring nuts and seeds instead of grains.

The new cereals are made with certified USDA organic ingredients, including plant-based watermelon seed protein, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, coconut flour, coconut sugar, cashew flour and dried coconut. Vegan and paleo friendly, the certified gluten-free products come in two flavors and contain 9 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber per packet.

“Each grain-free hot cereal is also rich in ALA omega-3s — a nutrient that becomes increasingly vital in colder months to boost heart health, support mood balance, ease joint pain and help with dry skin — making them ideal for a chilly fall or winter morning,” Nature’s Path said.

The maple almond crunch cereal contains almonds, maple sugar, maple flavor, sea salt and fair trade cocoa powder. Each packet contains 200 calories and 7 grams of sugar.

The cinnamon apple crisp variety is made with dried apples, sea salt and cinnamon. Each packet contains 190 calories and 5 grams of sugar.

“We consider our grain-free hot cereals 'conscious comfort food,’” said Arjan Stephens, general manager of Nature’s Path. “We hand-picked the healthiest grain-free ingredients straight from nature and infused them with delicious flavors to create a dependable boost of nutrition that is both soul-warming and satisfying.”

Nature’s Path maple almond crunch and cinnamon apple crisp grain-free hot cereals are available nationwide in boxes of four packets at retailers including Target, Kroger, Sprouts and Whole Foods.