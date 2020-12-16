WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 1.2¢ in November, falling up a gain of 1.1¢ in October, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread also increased, climbing 3.7¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 151.5¢, up 1.2¢ per lb from October and up 15.4¢ from November 2019.

At 220.7¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 3.7¢ per lb from October and up 26.4¢ per lb from November 2019.

The national average price of family flour in November was 44.5¢, down 0.7¢ from October but up 2.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in November was 126.2¢ per lb, up 4.2¢ from October and up 3.1¢ from November 2019. Chocolate chip cookies were 376.7¢ per lb, down 8.1¢ from October but up 16.4¢ from November 2019.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in November was 79.1¢, up 2.5¢ from October and up 7¢ from November 2019.