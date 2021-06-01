SPRINGDALE, ARK. — Tyson Foods, Inc. is ushering its Jimmy Dean brand into the meat alternative segment with the debut of two new sandwiches featuring plant-based patties.

Jimmy Dean Plant-Based Patty, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches are made with a plant-based patty consisting of soy protein and egg whites. The patty is topped with American Cheese and eggs sandwiched between a flaky croissant. Each sandwich provides 13 grams of protein.

Jimmy Dean Delights Plant-Based Patty & Frittata Sandwiches feature a vegetable and grain plant-based patty made with soy protein, black beans, brown rice, quinoa and egg white. The patty is layered with a spinach and egg white frittata and American cheese all inside a whole wheat English muffin. Each sandwich contains 280 calories and 15 grams of protein.

“Plant-based foods are revolutionizing the way people eat across meal occasions, including breakfast,” said Scott Glenn, senior director of marketing for the Jimmy Dean brand. “As the protein breakfast leader, expanding our portfolio to provide people with alternative choices was critical. We also had to deliver the same signature flavor and quality people expect from the Jimmy Dean brand with our new sandwiches, and we’re excited for both our lifelong and new fans to try them.”

Jimmy Dean Plant-Based Patty, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches are available now in a 12-count package at Sam’s Club locations nationwide. Jimmy Dean Delights Plant-Based Patty & Frittata Sandwiches will launch this spring and be available nationwide in a four-count pack.

Tyson Foods also is marketing its Raised & Rooted brand of plant-based meat alternatives that was introduced in the US in June 2019. The product line features nuggets, spicy nuggets and whole grain tenders. The company announced the brand’s introduction in Europe in December.