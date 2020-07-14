LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Einstein Bros. Bagels has partnered with Beyond Meat to test its plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage on the menu of a select batch of Einstein Bros. restaurants for a limited time.

Beginning July 16, three Einstein Bros. locations in the Denver area will offer the Beyond Sausage Spicy Sunrise Egg Sandwich, featuring a plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty topped with cage-free eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese and jalapeño salsa shmear served on a green chile bagel.

“We wanted to create a menu item that will make your mouth water, so we turned up the heat,” said Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “We think customers will agree that the Beyond Sausage Spicy Sunrise isn’t your average plant-based sandwich.”

Customers at these locations also will have the option to substitute Beyond Breakfast Sausage on any sandwich for an upcharge of less than $1.

Made with plant-based protein from peas and brown rice, Beyond Breakfast Sausage is designed to “look, cook and satisfy like traditional pork breakfast sausage,” Beyond Meat said. The product is Non-GMO Project verified, certified kosher and halal, and made without soy or gluten.

“As consumer interest around plant-based meat continues to grow, we’re thrilled to team up with Einstein Bros. Bagels to test our Beyond Breakfast Sausage in the Denver area,” said Stuart Kronauge, chief marketing officer for Beyond Meat. “At Beyond Meat, we’re on a mission to make delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat accessible to all, and partnerships with innovative brands like Einstein Bros. Bagels are an important part of that journey.”