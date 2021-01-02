KANSAS CITY — Food manufacturers are opting for familiarity, adding new offerings under their mainstay brands.

Mondelez International, Inc. is adding a new Oreo variety to the brand’s permanent lineup: Java Chip. The sandwich cookies feature coffee flavored crème with chocolate chips sandwiched between two chocolate wafers. Each two-cookie serving contains 140 calories, less than 1 gram of protein and 13 grams of sugar.

Kellogg Co. expanded its Raisin Bran brand with new Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey. The cereal features bran flakes and raisins paired with whole grain toasted oats and a touch of honey. Each 1-cup serving contains 190 calories, 5 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein and 13 grams of sugar.

“As a classic cereal staple, we're always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences to our dedicated Kellogg's Raisin Bran fans,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “Just like the original cereal, Kellogg's Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey is a heart-healthy option and makes for an irresistible flavor combination — combining our signature bran flakes and juicy raisins with whole grain oats and a hint of honey.”

PepsiCo, Inc.’s Frito-Lay business is debuting Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, which combines traditional Cheetos with Cheetos Popcorn. Each 1-cup serving contains 160 calories, 1 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar.

“2020 was a year unlike any other in that we saw the incredibly popular introduction of Cheetos Popcorn in January, quickly followed by world-changing events that affected every industry differently,” said Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Frito-Lay North America. “For our brands, we saw trends like Cheetos recipe searches skyrocketing 190%. So now we’re thinking with that lens through everything we introduce to the world. Hopefully Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix can provide a small moment of joy and bring a few smiles this year.”

