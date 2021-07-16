KANSAS CITY — Growing interest in adventurous flavors is setting supermarket snack shelves aflame with spicy innovation.

New from Kellogg Co. is Pringles Scorchin’ Sour Cream & Onion potato crisps, featuring the traditional sour cream and onion flavor with a boost of smoky cayenne pepper.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is introducing Screamin’ Hot Terra vegetable chips, featuring a spicy blend of sweet potato, batata, taro and parsnip chips.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s Frito-Lay North America business is rolling out two new limited-edition Lay’s potato chip varieties for summer that pack a spicy kick: Chile Mango and Wavy Jerk Chicken.

Spudsy is launching a line of sweet potato fry snacks that includes a Hot Fry flavor. The fries are vegan, grain-free, non-GMO and made from upcycled sweet potatoes that would normally be discarded for minor flaws like shape, size and color.

