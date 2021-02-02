BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Noodles & Company is catering to carb-cutting consumers with the debut of Cauliflower Gnocchi.

Containing half the carbs of traditional pasta and a full serving of vegetables, the gluten-free, vegetarian and plant-based Cauliflower Gnocchi stars in two new dishes: Cauliflower Gnocchi Rosa and Cauliflower Gnocchi with Roasted Garlic Cream.

Cauliflower Gnocchi Rosa is sauteed with roasted zucchini and mushrooms served with a spicy tomato cream sauce and finished shredded Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Cauliflower Gnocchi with Roasted Garlic Cream is sauteed with roasted zucchini and spinach over a light garlic and onion crema sauce then topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

“Following two years of testing and refining our artisanal Cauliflower Gnocchi recipe, I am thrilled to offer our guests these satisfying and healthy dishes that they can only get at Noodles,” said Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. “Gnocchi is a classic Italian pasta that I have long enjoyed, and we’ve elevated it from a dish that most people view as an occasional indulgence and transformed it into a healthy and flavorful option that our guests will feel good about eating any day.”

Noodles & Company previously innovated with cauliflower in September 2019 when it introduced Caulifloodles cauliflower-infused noodles. The restaurant chain began its foray into vegetable-based noodle swaps in May 2018 when it added Zoodles zucchini noodles to its menu.