DENVER — Birch Benders is expanding its reach in the baking segment with a new collection of keto-friendly and organic cake and brownie mixes, as well as two keto-friendly frostings.

All products in the keto-friendly baking line are certified gluten-free, contain no added sugar and are sweetened with erythritol, stevia and monk fruit.

The keto baking mixes include Ultimate Fudge Keto Brownie Mix, Chocolate Keto Cake Mix and Classic Yellow Keto Cake Mix. Each mix contains 5 grams of net carbs per serving and is made with almond flour, coconut flour and cassava starch.

The frostings include Chocolate Keto Frosting and Vanilla Keto Frosting and contain 0 to 1 gram of net carbs per serving. Both varieties are made with sustainably sourced palm oil, coconut oil, cassava starch and vanilla extract.

Birch Benders’ organic baking line is USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified and includes Ultimate Fudge Organic Brownie Mix, Chocolate Organic Cake Mix and Classic Yellow Organic Cake Mix. The mixes are made with evaporated cane sugar, wheat flour, cassava starch and salt.

“For years, we have reimagined classic favorites with better-for-you alternatives, including our popular pancake and waffle mixes, and we’re thrilled to bring the Birch Benders magic into the baking aisle,” said Lucy Rand, vice president of marketing at Birch Benders. “We believe that life is too short to not enjoy the foods you love most, and this new line is a great option for anyone who is balancing decadent desserts and better-for-you eating.”

Birch Benders’ keto-friendly and organic baking products are available now on the company’s website and later this month on Amazon. The offerings also will be available at Target, Kroger, Walmart and other retailers starting in April for $4.99 to $7.99.