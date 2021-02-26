CINNAMINSON, NJ. — BreadPartners, Inc. has developed a 50-50 ancient grain bread base designed for retail, in-store and wholesale bakers. The base features a blend of ancient grains and seeds, including rye, sunflower, oats, millet, flax, barley, sesame, buckwheat, einkorn and chia. A blend of whole wheat and dark rye flour, paired with a dehydrated Italian rye sourdough, provides flavor, texture and a dark artisan crumb color.

Bread may be created by adding flour, the base, water and yeast. A non-GMO dough improver and a shelf-life extender add softness.