For bakers wanting to provide brioche to their foodservice and retail customers, BreadPartners Inc. launched its Superior Brioche base. This rich bread is characterized by its golden color derived from its high egg and butter content. The base delivers a rich golden color along with tender texture in the finished brioche product.

“As a part of our paste product range, Superior Brioche is a 30% base, eliminating the need to scale and add extra shortening,” said Michelle Lacovara-Birkey, director of sales, BreadPartners.

The base also has the versatility to be used in a laminated Danish dough. Additionally, it can pair with the company’s Soleil egg replacer, enabling bakers to replace whole eggs in the brioche formulation.