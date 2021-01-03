EDISON, NJ. — AAK is expanding its fats and oils portfolio with organic offerings.

The company received CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) certification for its facilities in Richmond, Calif., and Port Newark, NJ. The certifications allowed for the addition of organic sunflower, coconut, soy, canola and safflower oils.

The facility in Port Newark was certified for refining organic coconut oil, with the expectation that it will further expand its offerings with additional organic vegetable oils in the coming months, AAK said. The facility in Richmond was certified for the blending and processing of organic sunflower, coconut, soy, canola and safflower oils.

“We are very excited to add organic offerings to our already broad product portfolio of value-added specialty fats and oils,” said Octavio Díaz de León Carrillo, president of AAK USA and North Latin America. “Organic capabilities will further enhance AAK’s ability to service our valued customer-partners, especially within the growing nutrition and plant-based segments in North America.”