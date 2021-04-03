WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion Inc. added two new ingredients to its plant-based portfolio produced at its new pea protein manufacturing facility in South Sioux City, Neb.

The company launched Vitessense Pulse 1853 pea protein isolate and Purity P 1002 pea starch. Both ingredients are 100% sustainably sourced from North American Farms.

The pea protein isolate offers 85% protein on a dry basis and may be used to increase protein content across a variety of applications, the company said. The native pea starch may be used to improve texture in applications ranging from plant-based cheeses and gelatin-free confectionery to gluten-free baked foods.

The new pea isolate and pea starch join Ingredion’s portfolio of plant-based proteins and ingredients, which includes the plant protein concentrates and flours produced in Vanscoy, Sask. The addition of the South Sioux City pea protein facility makes Ingredion the first manufacturer in North America to offer “produced in the US and Canada” plant protein isolate, concentrate, flour and starch products ranging from less than 10% protein to 85% protein on a dry basis, the company said.

“The addition of higher protein pulses capitalizes on our ability to help our customers deliver consumer-preferred food and beverages to global markets,” said Jorgen Kokke, executive vice president and president of the Americas at Ingredion. “By combining our expertise and product formulation capabilities with high-quality ingredients, we are well positioned to be a reliable supplier supporting our customers with breakthrough, innovative plant-based solutions.”