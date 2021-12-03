In this sneak peek of Baking & Snack, Editor Charlotte Atchley gives a rundown of three key stories featured in the magazine. Watch the video above or read the transcription below to learn more about this month’s issue.

Hello! I’m Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack magazine. I hope all of you and your families are staying safe, warm and healthy as we weather the end of this winter. I cannot wait for you to read our March issue, which is available online now.

I hope you’ll take some time to read my special feature, “More Than A Moment.” In this story, you will find a snapshot of where the food manufacturing industry stands now in regard to diversity and inclusion. With this picture and insights from experts like Campbell’s senior vice president and chief culture officer Camille Pierce we can know how to move forward to make our industry a more inclusive place to work.

I really enjoyed reading Beth Day’s trends story on nutrition and snack bars. This category was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in a nuanced way. Check out this feature to see how analysts expect bars to recover in 2021.

And be sure to check out Dan Malovany’s article on ingredient handling. In this story, “Escaping the Silo Mentality,” Dan lays out how bakers can maximize the capacity of these system without causing additional issues for the future.

Thank you for reading Baking & Snack. We value the trust you have given us to keep you informed, so if there is ever any way that we could be doing better, please reach out. I’d love to hear from you.