WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.4% in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home also rose, increasing 0.2%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 10 posted month-over-month increases and 8 posted declines.

The February index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 284.1% of the 1982-84 average, up 2.7% from a year ago. For all food at home, the February index was 252.7, up 3.5% from February 2020.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in February was 231.7, down 0.3% from January but up 2.4% from February 2020. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 238.6, down 0.5% from January but up 1.9% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 223.9, down 1.1% from the previous month but up 2.9% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 244.7, up 0.5% from January and up 2.2% from February 2020.

The price index for bakery products in February was 314.4, up 0.8% from January and up 2.8% from February 2020.

The February index for bread was 191.2, down 0.2% from January but up 2.4% from February 2020. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 345.2, down 0.2% from January but up 1.3% from February 2020. For bread other than white, the index was 372.7, down 0.5% from January but up 3.4% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in February was 189.3, up 1.5% from January and up 5.2% from February 2020. The February index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 296.6, down 0.2% from January but up 3% from February 2020. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 314.7, down 0.6% from January but up 0.4% from February 2020; and cookies, 277.6, up 0.1% from the previous month and up 3.4% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in February was 277, up 2.1% from January and up 1.9% from February 2019. Under this heading, other price indexes in February included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 324.7, up 0.4% from January and up 3.4% from February 2020; crackers and cracker products, 317.3, up 2% from January and up 3% from February 2020; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 270.4, up 1.9% from January but down 0.5% from the previous year.