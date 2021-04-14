MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill plans to eliminate 82 positions at its cocoa and chocolate plant in Milwaukee as the company narrows the facility’s focus to chocolate making and molding of products, including chocolate chips and blocks.

Cargill said it intends to shift its cocoa grind and compounds operations at the facility to its manufacturing facilities in Georgetown, Ont.; Hazelton, Pa.; Mount Joy, Pa.; and a Midwest third-party manufacturer.

The job cuts are expected to take place by June 5, at which point the Milwaukee facility will have 222 employees.

“We regret the impact this has on these employees and their families,” a company spokesperson said. “Cargill is working with impacted employees through this transition, including encouraging them to apply for open positions within Cargill.”

Cargill acquired the Milwaukee plant, previously known as Ambrosia Chocolate, in 2015 as part of its $440 million acquisition of Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s global chocolate business. ADM had acquired the facility in 1997.