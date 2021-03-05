KANSAS CITY — New treats are trending in grain-based foods innovation.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is adding new Lemonade Stand Twinkies to its lineup of limited-edition treats. The snack cakes feature golden sponge cake with a pink, lemon-flavored crème filling.

Mondelez International, Inc. is offering a new limited-edition cookie flavor under its Tate’s Bake Shop business for summer. The new Blueberry Crisp Cookies are thin, crispy cookies made with dried blueberries, blueberry flavor and vanilla flavor.

Nestle SA is expanding its Nestle Toll House offerings with two new cookie dough products: Nestle Toll House Funfetti Cookie Dough with Rainbow Sprinkles and Nestle Toll House Cookies & Crème Edible Cookie Dough.

Mars, Inc. is introducing Snickers Almond Brownie, set to hit shelves in August. The candy bar features a chewy brownie filling mixed with chopped almonds and topped with a layer of caramel all coated in dark chocolate.

Theo Chocolate is rolling out a new line of Cookie Bites. USDA certified organic and fair trade, the treats feature a crunchy cookie center coated in milk or dark chocolate. Flavors include snickerdoodle, double chocolate, and mint chocolate, the latter two of which are vegan. Each 22-piece serving of the Cookie Bites contains 160 calories and 10 to 11 grams of sugar.

Piedmont Candy Co. is launching Thinful, a low-sugar, indulgent snack mix sweetened with a blend of erythritol and stevia. Each mix combines popcorn, caramel corn and pretzels tossed in a sweet glaze and finished with a drizzle or sprinkled topping. A half-cup serving contains 2 grams of sugar and 60 calories. Varieties include chocolate drizzle, peanut butter, sea salt caramel, snickerdoodle and birthday cake.

