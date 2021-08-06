HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is expanding its Nature’s Harvest bread portfolio with the launch of Healthy Habits. Healthy Habits contains 40 to 45 calories per slice and features the brand’s first keto-friendly variety — Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain.

Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain contains 45 calories and 6 net carbs per slice.

In addition, Nature’s Harvest has added a light multigrain variety. Healthy Habits Light Multigrain contains 40 calories and 15 grams of whole grains per slice.

“At Nature’s Harvest, taste and wholesome ingredients are the most important qualities in our products,” said Mary Pensiero, brand manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “We heard consumers’ desires for a calorie-conscious bread option that doesn’t sacrifice on flavor, so we set out to accomplish just that. We’re so excited for Californians to try this new line, especially our new keto-friendly Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain, which just like our other breads, is delicious and nutritious.”

The Healthy Habits line is available at grocery stores and major food retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.99.