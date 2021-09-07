ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — Quarkbällchen have long been a popular treat in Europe, and now they are coming to the United States with the new Quarkbällchen Mix from Eurogerm USA.

Quarkbällchen are donut balls, fried and rolled in granulated sugar, but with a unique texture and taste. This comes from the addition of quark, a silky cheese with a texture similar to yogurt or sour cream. Though the dough is usually formed into balls the shape and size of donut holes, the dough may be used for any shape donuts.

“The donut has a crispy style exterior and a soft, almost spongy interior,” said Rick Gizzi in-house donut expert at Eurogerm USA. “The flavor is a perfect blend of egg and vanilla, with the tartness of the cheese. The eating quality was quite unique. Breaking through the crispy outer layer only to find the soft, spongy interior left my palate wanting more.”

To help US bakeries who want to start offering this product, Eurogerm USA has formulated a mix that only requires the addition of water and cheese. More traditional bakeries may seek out quark, but it can also be made just as easily with cream cheese, or other similar substitutes.

“We fully expect to see these appearing all over the US soon,” said Ben Kansakar, chief executive officer of Eurogerm USA. “They taste amazing, our mix makes them very easy for bakeries to produce, and everyone loves to eat them.”