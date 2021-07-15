Hi, I’m Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack. I hope you’re staying cool this summer with our July issue, available online now. Here are some of my favorite stories in this issue.

First up, Dan Malovany had the opportunity to visit White Castle’s Evendale bakery, which the company has been upgrading over the past 15 years. Read all about how this gradual investment really paid off in a year when demand was high for the company’s signature sliders.

And as we’re all looking for ways to save on costs, Michelle Smith has the details on how to conduct your very own energy treasure hunt in her feature “A Bakery Treasure Trove.” With these Kaizen events, operators can take ownership of the company’s energy management.

Thank you for reading Baking & Snack. I hope the information you find in these pages will help you as you run your bakeries. As always, if there is some way we could be serving you better, please do not hesitate to reach out. I’d love to hear from you.