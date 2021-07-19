CORLEONE, ITALY — Bona Furtuna announced it is expanding its organic ancient grain pasta portfolio with four new cuts: Casarecce, Rigatoni, Paccheri and Linguine.

“What I love about this particular product release is we are not only introducing cuts that are well-known to our customers but also bringing two new variations that may be a bit more unique to the general consumer,” said Margaux Maertens, marketing manager at Bona Furtuna. “Like our other pastas, the new offerings are all bronze-cut, a process traditional to Italian pasta-making, producing a coarser, more porous surface for sauces to cling to.”

Bona Fortuna said the Casarecce and Paccheri varieties are native to Sicily. Casarecce is loosely rolled lengthwise and twisted, resembles ancient scrolls and is originally used for elevating pesto dishes. Meanwhile, the large and wide tubes of Paccheri are often stuffed with ricotta or sausage and paired with a red sauce, according to Bona Fortuna.

In addition to the new pasta cuts, Bona Furtuna is planning the launch of three pasta shapes Mr. Maertens described as “extremely rare.” The pasta shapes, Mr. Maertens said, are handmade in the heartland of Sardinia and exclusive to the Bona Furtuna brand.

“We’re working with a boutique producer in Sardinia to hand-make each individual shape, involving the local community to share in this unique, traditional experience,” he said. “As a result of each pasta’s rarity, once officially launched, there will be a very limited amount of these offerings. So stay on the lookout come October — just in time for National Pasta Month.”

Bona Furtuna’s pasta cuts are available online at www.bonafurtuna.com.