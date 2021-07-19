CHICAGO — Kellogg subsidiary RXBAR, which in June introduced its first-ever plant-based offerings with the debut of plant protein bars, is entering the ready-to-eat cereal category with the launch of RX Cereal.

Rolling out to select retailers nationwide, RX Cereal is inspired by the taste of the company’s top-selling protein bars and classic cereal flavors. The new cereal will be available in three varieties: chocolate almond, vanilla almond and strawberry.

The cereals are made with a mix of pea protein, brown rice, almonds and fruit, and contain 11 to 12 grams of plant-based protein and 3 to 4 grams of fiber per serving.

“We’re strong believers in taking an honest, straightforward approach to food and using simple ingredients and protein to help fans fuel their day,” said Jason Moraff, vice president of marketing at RXBAR. “That’s why we created RX Cereal, to bring that approach to a category that needs more wholesome, convenient options that not only taste amazing but are made with real ingredients people recognize.”

Founded in 2012, RXBAR offers an assortment of protein bars, nut butters and oatmeal made with simple ingredients, including egg whites, dates and nuts. Products were initially designed for the CrossFit fitness community, which seeks to avoid dairy, grains, soy and refined sugar, but quickly gained a broader following among mainstream consumers, drawn to the brand’s minimalist packaging and “no BS” positioning. Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co. acquired the business for $600 million in 2017.