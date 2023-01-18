LOVELAND, COLO. — Snack manufacturer Bobo’s has expanded its plant-based product offerings with the launch of its new protein bar line.

Available in two flavors, chocolate chip peanut butter and double chocolate almond butter, each 2.2-oz snack bar is non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher. The single-serving bars are made using pea proteins, along with peanuts or almonds, to deliver 15 grams of protein per bar.

“We all know that protein bars aren’t very tasty and are packed with sugar alcohols, artificial flavors and inflammatory oils,” said TJ McIntyre, chief executive officer at Bobo’s. “By following Bobo’s ‘real-food’ philosophy, we knew we could create a nutritious, better-tasting protein bar simply by sticking to clean ingredients and avoiding over-engineered additives. We’re thrilled with how they turned out.”

Joining Bobo’s oat bars, oat bites, toaster pastries and other baked foods, the company’s protein bars are designed for health-conscious consumers seeking a clean label boost of protein while on the go.

The bars will be manufactured in the company’s newly opened

that operates on wind power.