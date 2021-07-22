SHIRLEY, NY. — Give & Go Prepared Foods (USA) Corp., a business unit of Mondelez International, Inc., on July 19 issued a nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall includes certain products sold under the Uncle Wally’s, The Worthy Crumb, 7-Eleven Selects, Stop & Shop, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value and Marketside brands and available for purchase at 7-Eleven, Stop & Shop and all Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs.

The full list of recalled items is available here.

No other Give & Go products are affected, and the recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.

“We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program,” Mondelez said. “To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution.”

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection may cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Mondelez is urging consumers who have the products to dispose of the products and not eat them.