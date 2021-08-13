Gemini’s BM40 sheeter/moulders can be supplied with three or four sets of 5-inch diameter sheeting rollers. Each roller set can be independently driven and is equipped with a Quick-Lock easy clean scraper. An optional seam-reducing, pneumatically actuated sheeting roller is available. A high-speed curling conveyor independently driven from the variable-speed moulding belt drive is standard. Bakers can select a static pressure board or a powered top belt. An extended version with two pressure boards, or a one pressure board and one top moulder is available.

“Gemini’s BM40 is a true industrial moulder built to produce at rates up to 4,500 per hour in a three-shift operation,” said Rick Liberator, regional sales manager, Gemini. “Dough ball centering, three to four sets of independent drive sheeting rollers, roller drying blowers and recipe controls for all drives provide consistent moulded length and easy, reliable product changeover.”

The BM40 can produce moulded lengths up to 22 inches and belt speeds up to 208 feet per minute.

