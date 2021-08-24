SISTERS, ORE. — Laird Superfood is expanding its plant-based Homemade Baking Mixes with the launch of Homemade Pancake & Waffle Baking Mix. The new mix is made from a blend of organic buckwheat flour, organic tigernut flour, tapioca flour and organic chia seed protein.

The new mix joins Brownie Mix and Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, which were introduced in June.

“With the launch of our homemade baking collection, we are aiming to make homemade baking easier with fewer and better ingredients for more tasty goodness,” said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. “Each baking mix is a sweet treat that you can feel good about with whole food ingredients and a hidden veggie blend.”

Pancake Baking Mix is priced at $9.99 for 8-oz bags. Brownie Mix and Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix are both priced at $9.95 for 12-oz bags.

Founded by surfers Laird Hamilton and Paul Hodge, Laird Superfood last year filed for its initial public offering priced at $22 a share. The stock surged during its first week on the New York Stock Exchange to $46 per share, reaching a valuation of $400 million, and has since eased to $19.42 per share as of Aug. 23.

In addition to baking mixes, Laird Superfood produces plant-based packaged beverage products, including coffee creamers, hydration products and supplements.