KANSAS CITY — IBIEducate names guest speakers for its 2021 conference that will be held in Kansas City Oct. 26-28.

The three-day event will host a series of workshops, speakers, breakout sessions and facility tours to build skills, strategies and know-how for wholesale and retail bakers and supplier employees.

Speakers include Karl Thorson, global food safety and sanitation manager at General Mills, Minneapolis, who will present to engineers, sanitarians, plant managers and industry professionals. He will teach on practical and proven approaches to cleaning, sanitary design, equipment layout and how working together will minimize the impact of sanitation.

“Significant capacity and cost savings will be gained when sanitation and sanitary design are optimized,” Mr. Thorson said. “This requires food and equipment manufacturers working together to match equipment and facility design and proper methods of cleaning. Our IBIEducate courses will help you learn about some of the guiding principles and tools to make that happen.”

Judi Lazaro, senior category director, food safety, global sales, AIB International, will host an interactive breakout session about preparing for a visit from the Food and Drug Administration. Attendees can expect to role play scenarios and get their questions answered in a Q&A session.

“Attendees will walk away with practical solution s for handling an FDA investigation and will be able to immediately put those solutions into practice at their sites,” Ms. Lazaro said.

There will be two interactive workshops on the functionality of leavening and flour that are also offered at this event. Students enrolled in the ABA Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Course will receive one Work Project credit for attending these workshops.

Other speakers include Emily Bowers, vice president education and operations, BEMA; Pippa O’Shea, education manager, American Bakers Association; Sean Nicholson, founder of Ignition90, and Dave Krishock, bakery tech support manager, Grain Craft. There will also be demonstrations and workshops for retail bakers.

Attendees can also attend the IncuBAKER session, in which they will work in teams to discover creative solutions to the baking industry’s challenges.

Those interested in attending, can register for the event here.