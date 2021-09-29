KANSAS CITY — IBIEducate, a three-day event set to take place in late October in Kansas City featuring a series of workshops, speakers, breakout sessions and facility tours, has been canceled “after an exhaustive process of due diligence conversations and staff preparation efforts,” the American Bakers Association (ABA) and the Baking Equipment Manufacturers & Allieds (BEMA) announced on Sept. 29. The hands-on conference, which was to be the first event of its kind, would better serve the industry at a more opportune time, the groups said.

“We deeply regret having to make this decision,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “However, we know having this specific event at this specific time would not be the best experience for attendees, despite the top-notch curriculum and safety planning by ABA and BEMA.”

Kerwin Brown, president and CEO of BEMA, said the decision to cancel is a disappointment.

“Bringing the industry together and providing opportunities for education and networking is at the heart of our mission,” Mr. Brown said. “The foundation for a phenomenal event has been created, and we look forward to executing those plans when the time is right.”

The associations said registration and sponsorship fees will be refunded, and all hotel reservations made as part of the IBIEducate 2021 block will be automatically canceled at no penalty.

Despite the cancellation of IBIEducate 2021, the ABA and BEMA are encouraging baking industry participants to virtually attend the associations’ partner event iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS from Oct. 25-28. The October event is expected to build upon the groups’ virtual event that was held in March. Topics of discussion will include the four pillars of connect, discover, learn and entertain.

IBIEducate was scheduled to follow the Sosland Publishing Purchasing Seminar, also in Kansas City. The Purchasing Seminar is still set to be held Oct. 24-26.