IRVING, TEXAS — Mission Foods is building out its better-for-you tortilla offerings with two new varieties: almond flour tortillas and cauliflower tortillas. Both are certified gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

The almond flour tortillas are made with a blend of almond flour, rice flour, pea protein, soybean flour, potato starch and rice starch. Each tortilla contains 90 calories, 12 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein.

The cauliflower tortillas combine cauliflower flour with rice flour, soybean flour, pea protein, potato starch and rice starch. Each tortilla contains 90 calories, 14 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein.

“The new additions to our better-for-you line are another example of how Mission Foods is evolving our products to meet consumers where they are,” said Sathish Mohanraju, vice president of marketing and trade marketing at Mission Foods, a subsidiary of Gruma SAB de CV. “With more of us cooking and eating at home than ever, we wanted to give families the option to enjoy their favorite meals without concern for food allergies or intolerances, and while still meeting their dietary and lifestyle needs.”

Mission Foods’ almond flour tortillas and cauliflower tortillas join the brand’s better-for-you portfolio, which also includes low-carb, whole wheat, organic and grain-free options.

“Mission Foods’ better-for-you line has set the standard for delicious, high-quality, wholesome products,” said Juan Gonzalez, chief executive officer of Mission Foods. “These new additions mark a significant milestone for the company, and I am thrilled to bring the delicious, authentic flavors and great textures of Mission Foods to new groups of consumers.”